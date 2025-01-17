Cowboys great makes his endorsement for team’s head coach job

Jason Witten’s list of supporters is very quickly growing.

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware spoke this week to Andy Nesbitt of Sports Illustrated. During the interview, Ware endorsed the ex-Cowboys tight end Witten to be the team’s next head coach.

“I think he would do well in the locker room,” said Ware of Witten. “Even though he doesn’t have total NFL experience, he’s been coaching high school football for a while and you can always bring in NFL [assistants].

“The head coach is the motivator,” Ware added. “The head coach is the one that organizes things the right way, and I think he’d bring in the old way. Not the new school way. We need discipline. We need integrity. And we need gladiators.”

Ware, now 42, played for the Cowboys from 2005-13 and was teammates with Witten throughout that span. A nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro, Ware was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2023.

Meanwhile, Witten, himself an 11-time Pro Bowl who played 16 seasons with the Cowboys, is gaining momentum to become the team’s next head coach. Former Dallas teammates have been endorsing him for the job for months, but it appears that Witten also now has the attention of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. But the Cowboys are interviewing other candidates who have actual NFL head coaching experience (unlike Witten), so it is anyone’s guess what the team decides to do at this point.