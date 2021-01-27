Report: Jason Witten unlikely to return to broadcasting

Jason Witten’s first retirement from the NFL was a prelude to a brief foray into broadcasting. It does not sound like his second retirement will follow the same blueprint.

Witten announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, this time for good. It led to some questions about what the tight end will do now, given his previous stint on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, a resumption of Witten’s broadcasting career appears unlikely, and he is more likely to go into coaching this time.

“Witten tried his hand at TV broadcasting after his first retirement, calling games for Monday Night Football for one season,” Machota wrote. “Coaching will likely be a better fit. Look for him to start out as a position coach at the NFL level and then work his way up to one day becoming a head coach at the college or pro level.”

Machota also notes that Witten’s grandfather and brother were both high school football coaches, so there are some family connections there.

It’s unlikely that many people were hoping to hear Witten on TV again given how his first effort at broadcasting went. Coaching is probably a much better fit for him.