Javon Wims gets meme treatment after brutal dropped TD

January 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Javon Wims drop

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims had a brutal drop in Sunday’s game that got him a ton of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky uncorked a perfect pass to Wims for what would have been a 40-yard touchdown after Wims essentially shook off the final New Orleans defender. However, Wims simply dropped the ball in the end zone despite being perfectly positioned for a touchdown reception.

A drop like that meant Wims got the meme treatment online.

Brutal. The Bears are the underdogs against New Orleans, and when they’re in that spot, they can’t have Wims dropping passes like that.

Bad things seem to happen to Wims whenever he faces the Saints. He’ll want to put this one behind him as quickly as possible.

