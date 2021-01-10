Javon Wims gets meme treatment after brutal dropped TD

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims had a brutal drop in Sunday’s game that got him a ton of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky uncorked a perfect pass to Wims for what would have been a 40-yard touchdown after Wims essentially shook off the final New Orleans defender. However, Wims simply dropped the ball in the end zone despite being perfectly positioned for a touchdown reception.

Javon Wims should actually literally be slimed. pic.twitter.com/kvd5Gp42ZA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

A drop like that meant Wims got the meme treatment online.

MVS and Javon Wims next time they play each other. pic.twitter.com/maMmsRh9Af — Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) January 10, 2021

Replay of the Javon Wims drop. pic.twitter.com/Zz4BODHsZn — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 10, 2021

Javon Wims in the end zone trying to catch a wide open TD pic.twitter.com/rN1nHfBjhW — The Office Sports (@TheOffice_Sport) January 10, 2021

Javon Wims in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Azfsftjowk — THump (@THump) January 10, 2021

Brutal. The Bears are the underdogs against New Orleans, and when they’re in that spot, they can’t have Wims dropping passes like that.

Bad things seem to happen to Wims whenever he faces the Saints. He’ll want to put this one behind him as quickly as possible.