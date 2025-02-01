Surprising QB prospect could sneak into first round of draft

It is a safe assumption that two quarterbacks will go early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. One lingering question is whether a third could sneak into the first round, and who that third could be. The Senior Bowl may have helped settle the latter question.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was impressive during Senior Bowl practices and appears to be emerging as the No. 3 quarterback in the draft class, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Dart’s good week stood out even more as Alabama’s Jalen Milroe struggled during the same practices.

One AFC scout told Fowler that it was still unlikely that Dart will sneak into the first round, but he could wind up “close” due to the weak quarterback class. An NFC executive added that Dart has his flaws, but improved throughout the week of practices and stood out enough to potentially tempt quarterback-needy teams.

By most accounts, Milroe did little to help himself this week. Dart, on the other hand, seems to be solidifying his status and is even starting to attract first round buzz.

For teams that pick near the top of the draft order but may not land Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, Dart could be a tempting Day 2 option. That could include teams like the Browns, Giants, and Raiders.

Dart threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season at Ole Miss.