Jay-Z trying to purchase stake in Washington Football Team?

There has been significant turmoil within the Washington Football Team’s ownership group over the last year, but a big name might be trying to get involved.

A report from Burgundy Blog claimed that Jay-Z is “actively divesting assets” in order to purchase a stake in the organization. This was given further backing by JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, who had heard similarly a number of months ago.

Nothing imminent. These things take months and sometimes break down. But I have it on good authority that Jay-Z is actively divesting assets to position himself for purchase of stake in #WFT. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) May 26, 2021

“If you listen to my podcast… I’ve been saying this for months,” Finlay said Wednesday on 106.7 The Fan, via Sam Marsdale of 247Sports. “I heard it from somebody sort of connected to the NFL eight, nine months ago that this could happen.”

The rapper previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets, and has been linked to an NFL ownership stake before. Washington might count as a surprising choice, but Daniel Snyder had to get a debt waiver approved to buy out his minority owners, so he could probably use some new investors.

H/T ProFootballTalk