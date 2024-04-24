Jayden Daniels addresses the big draft rumor about him

Jayden Daniels has no plans to pull an Eli Manning when the draft begins on Thursday night.

The Washington Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It has been widely reported for weeks that they view Daniels as the best quarterback prospect this year other than Caleb Williams, who is going to be chosen first overall by the Chicago Bears. However, there has been increasing talk recently that Daniels does not want to play for the Commanders.

Daniels says that is not the case. While speaking with reporters at a Special Olympics event on Wednesday, Daniels said he wants to be chosen as high in the draft as possible. The former LSU star gave a firm response when asked if he would feel good about landing in Washington.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Daniels said. “I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all.”

Reporter: “There’s speculation that you may not want to go to Washington. Do you want to just squash that?” Jayden Daniels: “I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get… pic.twitter.com/UVDbZNSrwe — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 24, 2024

Daniels supposedly would love to end up with a specific AFC team, but the odds of that happening are very slim. Even if the Commanders are not his top choice, he is smart to not try to force his way to another team.

The reality is that Daniels is not viewed as enough of a home run prospect to be able to manipulate his own future in the way Manning did when Manning forced his way from the Los Angeles to the New York Giants in 2004. If Daniels successfully convinced Washington not to draft him, there is a chance he could wind up slipping down the board. That is the last thing he wants to happen.