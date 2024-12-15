Jaylen Waddle leaves game with apparent knee injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with an apparent knee injury.

Waddle had his leg get caught underneath Texans linebacker Henry To’oTo’o on a second quarter play during Sunday’s game, and was in significant pain as he left the field.

Jaylen Waddle went down in a lot of pain after he got his leg caught up here. He's being further evaluated. pic.twitter.com/u9Zqqmm9IN — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 15, 2024

Waddle was officially listed as questionable to return. However, when he returned to the sideline for the second half, he did not have a helmet and had his right knee wrapped in a compression sleeve. He was also still limping, suggesting he probably would not be returning.

Jaylen Waddle just came out the tunnel with a compression sleeve on his right knee and a significant limp. Doubt he'll be back in the game. Enjoy. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 15, 2024

Waddle is a notable loss for the Dolphins, who had already been struggling on offense Sunday before the injury. The wide receiver did not record a catch prior to his exit, but entered the game with 54 catches for 700 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The Dolphins managed only six first half points against Houston on Sunday. Losing Waddle, potentially for the game, will not help.