Jeff Bezos interested in buying NFL team other than Commanders?

February 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jeff Bezos holds a microphone

Jeff Bezos, founder of private space company Blue Origin and the Amazon.com, visited the Los Angeles Air Force base, Space and Missile Systems center and spoke to the Commanders and Leaderships of Air Force Space Command at Ft. MacArthur, San Pedro, Calif., Oct 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Van Ha

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been strongly linked to a potential purchase of the Washington Commanders. However, there may be another team Bezos is interested in even more.

Bezos would be equally or more interested in purchasing the Seattle Seahawks, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. The Seahawks are currently owned by a trust in the name of former owner Paul Allen, who died in 2018.

While Bezos’ interest in the Commanders appears to be real, there have been widespread reports that Daniel Snyder does not want to sell to him due in part to Snyder’s antipathy toward the Bezos-owned Washington Post and its coverage of him. This report makes it sound like Bezos is interested in finding his way into NFL ownership at some point, even if things do not work out with the Commanders.

The Seahawks are not currently for sale, with Allen’s sister Jody currently running the franchise. There have been some indications that a sale could take place in 2024.

