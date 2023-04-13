Report: Jeff Bezos will not bid on Washington Commanders

If Jeff Bezos decides to enter the world of NFL franchise ownership, it apparently won’t be with the Washington Commanders.

Multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday that Bezos will not be bidding on the Commanders.

The Amazon founder in February hired a sports banking firm to explore a potential bid on the Commanders. There were frequent questions about whether Bezos would get involved in the bidding, but apparently he will not.

Current Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was said to have been reluctant to let Bezos get involved in the bidding. Snyder is said to hate Bezos, whose Washington Post media outlet has played a strong role in pressuring Snyder to sell the team.

A group headed by current Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris is considered to be the most legitimate contender to buy the Commanders. Their bid reportedly is in the $5.5-$6 billion range.

The new owner of the Commanders could be announced prior to the next NFL owners meetings, which are scheduled for May 22.