Jeff Bezos drops big hint about plans for Commanders?

Jeff Bezos has not yet made it clear if he plans to submit a bid to buy the Washington Commanders, but the Amazon founder might be laying the groundwork to do just that.

Bezos has hired New York-based investment firm Allen & Company to evaluate a possible bid for the Commanders, according to a report from the Washington Post. The firm has extensive experience with transactions involving sports franchises.

Allen & Company handled the sales of both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, so Bezos’ decision to hire them may signal that he is preparing a bid for the Commanders.

Longtime Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has said he is exploring a sale of the franchise amid numerous scandals. Initial bids were submitted back in December, but Bezos was not part of that process.

Bezos owns the Washington Post, which has been the source of many unflattering stories about Snyder. There has been talk that Snyder dislikes Bezos so much that he would never consider selling the team to him.

Of course, Bezos has deeper pockets than any other potential bidder. Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is also interested in purchasing the Commanders. However, a recent report claimed all of those involved in the process know Bezos could swoop in at any moment and blow all other bids away.

If Snyder decides not to sell, there is a chance the NFL could force him to do so.