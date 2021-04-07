Dak Prescott looks sharp in video posted by trainer

Dak Prescott’s recovery from the fractured ankle he suffered last season appears to be right on schedule.

In a video posted by quarterback trainer Damian Devon, Prescott is seen practicing quick screens. Notably, he is planting firmly on his right foot, which is where he suffered the injury.

It’s a small step, but it’s nice to see Prescott throwing. It’s also good to see him putting emphasis on his right ankle without any apparent issue.

The Cowboys will be counting on Prescott to recapture his old form after the ankle injury. That’s certainly what they’ll be paying him for. They will have monitored his rehab progress closely, and this video should only serve to make them feel optimistic.