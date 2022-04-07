Brother of Browns LB found dead in apparent homicide

The brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was found dead in Virginia this week, and authorities are investigating whether he was murdered.

Police in Hampton, Va., say 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah was found dead inside a residence on Tuesday morning. There was evidence of a fire at the scene. Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential homicide. A dog also died in the fire.

Joshua played linebacker for three seasons at William & Mary from 2016-2018, where he majored in chemistry. His friend and high school teammate, Drew Barker, told the Daily Press that Owusu-Karamoah had been working as a science teacher at Hampton Christian High School. Barker said he was scheduled to meet Owusu-Karamoah on Tuesday morning and knew something was wrong when Joshua was not answering calls or text messages.

Jeremiah is currently in Ghana hosting an NFL in Africa football camp, according to TMZ. The 22-year-old was a star linebacker at Notre Dame before the Browns drafted him in the second round last year. He appeared in 14 games and had 76 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a rookie.

Photo: Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports