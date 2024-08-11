Jerod Mayo reacts to Brandon Aiyuk’s decision to turn down Patriots trade

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo admitted that his team still has work to do in order to convince players like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to join the organization.

Mayo on Sunday was asked about Aiyuk reportedly turning down the Patriots as a trade destination despite the team being willing to pay him like one of the league’s top receivers. Mayo said the Patriots will be viewed as a destination once the team resets its culture and begins to win games again.

Jerod Mayo asked about Brandon Aiyuk and the Patriots not being a destination: “When we start to win games, guys will want to come here. When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited.” — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 11, 2024

“When we start to win games, guys will want to come here. When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited,” Mayo said.

Hearing a Patriots coach talk about needing to establish a culture is jarring, but Mayo isn’t wrong. The organization has gone through some down years and is embarking on what is a reset in many ways, with what it hopes is a new franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. That promise, however, was not enough to tempt Aiyuk.

The Patriots are not really expected to make a playoff push in 2024. That arguably would have been true even with Aiyuk in the fold.