Jerod Mayo expresses regret over comment he made after loss to Colts

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo drew some criticism for the way he responded to a question after Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and he has since expressed regret over the remark.

The Patriots lost 25-24 after the Colts scored what wound up being a game-winning touchdown with just 12 seconds remaining at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. New England was leading 24-17 and had all three timeouts as the Colts were driving down the field, but Mayo chose not to burn his first timeout until it was 4th-and-goal at the Patriots’ 3-yard line with 17 seconds remaining.

Anthony Richardson threw a touchdown pass on the next play. The Colts then had a successful two-point conversion to take the lead. Many felt Mayo should have started using his timeouts sooner to preserve time in case Indy scored.

When asked about his strategy after the game, Mayo pointed out that the same approach worked when the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

“Absolutely there was a thought (of using the timeouts). You know, we’ve won a Super Bowl here doing it the other way and keeping our timeouts. That’s what I thought was best for the team,” Mayo said.

The Patriots had a 28-24 lead late in Super Bowl XLIX and opted to not use timeouts as the Seahawks were stringing together chunk plays. Malcolm Butler then made arguably the best play in Super Bowl history when he intercepted a Russell Wilson pass at the goal line for the win. Bill Belichick later said that he intentionally did not use timeouts because he felt Seattle was disorganized.

Mayo, who was a linebacker on that 2014 Patriots team but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6, said during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI that he should not have referenced the Super Bowl win.

“I shouldn’t have done that. … When I said it, I was frustrated. I shouldn’t have said it,” Mayo admitted.

The Patriots pushed Belichick out as head coach after last season. Mayo and company have since made a concerted effort to usher in a new era and distance themselves from the Belichick era. Doing that and then bragging about a past Belichick strategy that resulted in a Super Bowl win is a bad look, and Mayo obviously realized that.

New England fell to 3-10 with the loss to the Colts.