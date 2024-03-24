Jerod Mayo shares how Patriots view No. 3 pick in draft

The New England Patriots have long been expected to take a quarterback with the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but head coach Jerod Mayo insists the decision is not yet set in stone.

Mayo spoke about the draft with Steve Wyche of NFL Network at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday. The new Patriots coach said he and his staff have made evaluating the quarterback position a “priority” but that all possibilities are being considered.

“It’s the priority right now,” Mayo said. “But with that being said, you have to really be in love with the guy to take him at No. 3. So really all the options are still open for us.”

Caleb Williams is a virtual certainty to be drafted by the Chicago Bears first overall. The Washington Commanders will then likely take either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye with the second pick. If the Patriots are only “in love” with one of Daniels and Maye, they could be tempted to trade back.

Mayo also said the Patriots have full confidence in Jacoby Brissett, whom they signed in free agency.

“To get him back in the building is definitely helpful for us. And honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year,” Mayo said. “We’ll have to see. Like I said, we’re not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go.”

The Commanders are supposedly leaning a certain way with the No. 2 pick. There is a chance Washington and New England both like the same quarterback, which would make the draft a lot more interesting.

Poor quarterback play has been a huge issue for the Patriots since Tom Brady left the team following the 2019 season. That is why there is so much pressure for New England to take a QB with the No. 3 pick, but Mayo is at least creating the impression that the team is considering other approaches.