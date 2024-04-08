 Skip to main content
Jerod Mayo offers interesting warning about Patriots’ rebuild

April 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jerod Mayo coaches with the Patriots

Aug 29, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo watches the action during the second half against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has something of a warning for fans that are expecting a quick turnaround from the team.

Mayo has heard from a number of fans that point out that the Houston Texans essentially went from worst-to-first thanks in part to the efforts of GM Nick Caserio, a former Patriots executive. The biggest change the Texans made was the addition of CJ Stroud, and fans are hoping that the Patriots can land a similar quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft.

That may be easier said than done, Mayo warned.

“Remember, Caserio had been building that team for [two] years before they got C.J. Stroud in that position,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “So when you look at our team — I’m not asking for patience, but I kind of am. It’s a process. It’s not only about the quarterback. Obviously you want to have that QB1 and build around him, but it doesn’t always happen when you want it.”

That may be a warning from Mayo that the No. 3 pick might not necessarily be a quarterback. The coach has shared a similar sentiment before. More realistically, however, any quarterback the Patriots do take at No. 3 might not necessarily be an immediate success the same way Stroud was for Houston.

Some recent reports suggest the Patriots are planning to take a quarterback with the pick, but might go with a somewhat surprising one. Mayo seems eager to manage expectations, perhaps because he thinks any quarterback the team adds will need some time to adapt and develop.

