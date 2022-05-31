Decision reached in case related to Jerry Jeudy’s recent arrest

Jerry Jeudy was arrested in Colorado early this month on what initially sounded like troubling charges, but the Denver Broncos star is not going to be convicted of anything.

The district attorney in Arapahoe County moved to dismiss all charges against Jeudy ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled hearing. Jeudy’s attorney said that was the expected outcome for the wide receiver all along.

The DA in Arapahoe County has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy in advance of his scheduled hearing today. “After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” said his attorney Harvey Steinberg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 31, 2022

Jeudy was arrested on May 12 and had faced two non-physical contact domestic violence charges. He was allegedly involved in an incident with the mother of his 1-month-old daughter. Jeudy was accused of withholding the baby’s car seat and medical records, as well as the woman’s wallet. The domestic violence portion of the charges was only due to his relationship with the person who made the allegations.

The alleged victim defended Jeudy in court and said he never made physical contact with her and she never felt threatened in any way.

Jeudy, 23, is entering his third NFL season. He was limited to 10 games last season due to an ankle injury he suffered early in the year.