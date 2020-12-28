Vic Fangio weighs in on Jerry Jeudy’s drop issues

The Denver Broncos are sticking by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy amid his issues with drops.

Jeudy dropped five passes in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, with two that proved particularly costly. The rookie receiver has had drop issues for much of the season, and it became the major talking point after Sunday’s game.

Coach Vic Fangio advocated a back-to-basics approach to getting Jeudy right and improving his confidence.

“Jerry has proven he has good hands,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Obviously that wasn’t evident yesterday so it’s not a question whether he can catch or not. He’s just got to get back to the basics of focusing a little bit more, make sure he has it and not let anything distract him through the process of catching the ball.

“He’s proven he has good hands, which is different than some guys that have inconsistent hands and are always going to be a 50-50 catcher throughout their career.”

Jeudy was the 15th overall selection in last April’s NFL Draft. He’s put up decent rookie numbers despite the drops, catching 47 passes for 716 yards and two touchdowns.