Jerry Jeudy disciplined by NFL for making contact with official

Jerry Jeudy was fortunate he was not ejected for the outburst he had during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Denver Broncos star has also avoided a suspension.

Jeudy has been fined $23,020 for making contact with an official and an additional $13,261 for removing his helmet, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

The Broncos were trailing 27-0 late in the first half on Sunday when Jeudy had a full-blown meltdown. He ripped his helmet off as he exited the field and stormed over to an official. Jeudy appeared to scream something in the official’s face and deliberately bump into him. You can see the video here.

Jeudy should have been flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct just for removing his helmet in the field of play. He then should have been ejected for making contact with an official. Somehow, the officiating crew let the wide receiver get away with all of it.

Jeudy went on to catch three touchdown passes after the outburst. The Broncos still lost the game 34-28.