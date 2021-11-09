Jerry Jones makes concerning admission on radio show

Jerry Jones is known for taking a hands-on approach as a general manager, and many view that as one of the Dallas Cowboys owner’s biggest flaws. Jones has never cared, and he made it clear on Tuesday that he still doesn’t.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones made a comment about the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Denver Broncos that might have sounded surprising to those who are unfamiliar with how he operates. The 79-year-old said he went over the game plan “carefully” with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jerry Jones: Denver didn’t do anything we weren’t expecting. “We anticipated it. I went over it carefully with Mike (McCarthy) before the game. What they came out doing we anticipated completely. We just didn’t anticipate them having that kind of success, and they stayed in it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2021

That is not typical. General managers and other front office executives usually don’t go over the game plan with the head coach or coaching staff. They’re in charge of assembling the roster and putting the right personnel together, not scheming against opponents.

Of course, McCarthy knew the type of dynamic he was getting himself into when he took the Cowboys job. Jones is very involved, sometimes to a fault. He’ll also stand behind his coach amid controversial decisions that he agrees with, but he isn’t afraid to criticize when he doesn’t. That is simply part of the Cowboys experience.