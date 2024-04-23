Jerry Jones uses familiar 2-word phrase ahead of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have faced criticism this offseason for the way they have operated in the wake of Jerry Jones’ big promise, but the team owner is not changing his narrative ahead of the NFL Draft.

Jones told reporters on Tuesday that he is very pleased with the current state of the Cowboys’ roster. He then uttered a familiar phrase when discussing the upcoming draft.

“We’re very proud of this roster,” Jones said. “We feel very, very good about the promise of this roster this season. We feel great about what we’ve been in free agency. We’re all in. We are all in on the draft.”

Not long after the Cowboys’ embarrassing home loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, Jones vowed that the team will be “going all in” heading into next season. The 81-year-old even said that Dallas is going to focus on 2024 and “not build it for the future.”

Despite that, the Cowboys have made no big signings or trades this offseason. They also have not signed Dak Prescott to a contract extension, leading many to wonder if Jones had something else in mind when he made the “all in” comment.

In any event, Jones is still embracing the “all in” mentality, whether the Cowboys have operated accordingly or not. Perhaps the draft will give fans in Dallas something to be excited about for the first time in months.