Jerry Jones makes clear statement about potential big moves

The Dallas Cowboys’ 6-2 start to the season has owner Jerry Jones thinking big.

The Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday to continue their strong start to the season. After the game, Jones made clear that he was ready to go all-in on improving the roster, with future draft picks potentially available.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told me after today’s win he’s ready to go for it this season and ready to give up future capital to do it…#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/buiyiAEbMO — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) October 30, 2022

“I feel that good about our chances here. … I’d give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones said.

Jones’ willingness to be aggressive is hardly a huge surprise. He wants to win a championship and has never shied away from giving up future assets to do it. The big question is what Jones could even do to pull off a trade, considering the team’s needs and cap situation.

It probably doesn’t hurt Jones’ motivation that the Philadelphia Eagles are now 7-0. The Cowboys have to feel very motivated to try to catch them after how their first meeting of the season went.