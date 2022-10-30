 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 30, 2022

Jerry Jones makes clear statement about potential big moves

October 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Jerry Jones takes off his sunglasses

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Photo Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys’ 6-2 start to the season has owner Jerry Jones thinking big.

The Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday to continue their strong start to the season. After the game, Jones made clear that he was ready to go all-in on improving the roster, with future draft picks potentially available.

“I feel that good about our chances here. … I’d give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones said.

Jones’ willingness to be aggressive is hardly a huge surprise. He wants to win a championship and has never shied away from giving up future assets to do it. The big question is what Jones could even do to pull off a trade, considering the team’s needs and cap situation.

It probably doesn’t hurt Jones’ motivation that the Philadelphia Eagles are now 7-0. The Cowboys have to feel very motivated to try to catch them after how their first meeting of the season went.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysJerry Jones
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus