Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys’ QB situation after Cooper Rush goes 4-0

The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday beat the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. 22-10 to go to 4-1 on the season, and 4-0 under backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush took over as the Cowboys’ starter after Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury during the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Rush hasn’t lit up the boxscore, but he’s helped the team pick up home wins over the Bengals and Commanders, and road wins at the Giants and Rams.

Rush hasn’t thrown for more than 235 yards in a single game, but he’s passed for four touchdowns without turning over the ball.

Rush’s formula of not making mistakes and letting the defense dominate has produced strong results. Regardless, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones maintained after Sunday’s game that Prescott is still the team’s starter.

Jerry Jones: “Dak is the No. 1 quarterback, Dak is our guy. But isn’t it great that somebody came in and played well enough so that we can ask that question? That’s my point." — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 10, 2022

At minimum, Rush has played so well that the Cowboys not don’t need to rush Prescott back following his surgery. But with the way he is playing, I wouldn’t remove Rush until he loses a game.

Why go away from something that’s working this well? The Cowboys likely are thinking the same thing, even if Jerruh insists Dak is the No. 1.