Jerry Jones gets heckled by angry Cowboys fans

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was jeered by fans during a speech to open training camp on Saturday.

Jones addressed the public at the start of Saturday’s practice in Oxnard, Ca., but did not really receive a warm reception from the Cowboys faithful in attendance. Particularly at the beginning of his speech, a number of fans could be heard yelling “pay Micah” at Jones, in reference to Micah Parsons’ contract situation.

Fans yell “Pay Micah!” as Jerry Jones addresses the crowd pic.twitter.com/PmKFTua9J7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2025

Jones even heard some boos at both the beginning and end of his speech in addition to the vocal critics of his handling of the Parsons situation.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has made clear that he wants a new deal. The Cowboys have moved slowly on negotiations, and Jones inflamed the situation this week by publicly questioning Parsons’ durability. Parsons made it clear that he did not appreciate the swipe.

Parsons has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since Dallas drafted him in 2021. The 25-year-old has collected 52.5 sacks through his first 63 NFL games, including 12 in 13 games last season.

Despite his dissatisfaction with his contract, Parsons is in camp with the Cowboys and does not plan to hold out. He also seems to have a vocal contingent of fans on his side.