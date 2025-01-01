Jerry Jones releases statement on Cowboys cutting Ezekiel Elliott

Jerry Jones on Tuesday addressed the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to cut running back Ezekiel Elliott before the team’s season finale.

Elliott reportedly requested his release from the Cowboys for a chance to latch onto a playoff-bound team once he clears waivers. On Tuesday, the Cowboys granted Elliott’s wishes.

Jones confirmed the reports with a statement posted on the Cowboys’ team website.

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today,” Jones’ statement read.

“As I have said many times previously, Zeke’s impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best.”

Elliott returned to the Cowboys on a one-year deal this offseason after spending his 2023 campaign with the New England Patriots.

Elliott served as a backup behind starter Rico Dowdle. Elliott did lead the team in rushing touchdowns. But that doesn’t say much given that the Cowboys were dead last in the NFL through Week 17 with a paltry five total rushing TDs.

In 15 games this season, Elliott rushed for 226 yards with 3 touchdowns on 74 carries — all career lows.