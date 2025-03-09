Jessica Simpson appears to accuse estranged NFL husband of cheating

Jessica Simpson appeared to accuse her estranged ex-NFL player husband Eric Johnson of cheating on her in her new song.

Simpson and Johnson announced in January that they had separated following 10 years of marriage. On Friday, Simpson released an EP called “Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1.” In the song “Leave” from the album, Simpson appears to hint at Johnson cheating on her in their marriage.

“What we had was magic / Now you made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty,” she sings. “Did you do to her what you did to me? / Was she on her knees? / Oh, she’s everything but me.”

Jessica Simpson promoted her new book, titled Open Book, at Bookends in Ridgewood on Feb. 6, 2020. Photo Credit: Richard Formicola/Special to NorthJersey.com, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Simpson added, “I’m letting you go” in the song.

Simpson teased the song with a post on social media in which she said she was excited to share a piece of her heart.

“Leave” is OUT everywhere tonight at midnight. It feels good to finally share this piece of my heart with y’all. #NashvilleCanyon ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/TcVC8MqzQF — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) March 7, 2025

Simpson and Johnson married in 2014 after beginning to date in 2010. Johnson divorced his previous wife in early 2010.

Simpson has sold multiple million albums during her career, which also saw her star in movies. Johnson played tight end at Yale and later played in the NFL from 2001-2007. He spent most of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and had 2,178 receiving yards during his career.

Both Simpson and Johnson were married previously.