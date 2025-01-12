Patriots make decision on their new head coach

The New England Patriots have hired a new head coach.

Mike Vrabel has agreed to a multi-year deal to become the next head coach of the Patriots, according to multiple reports.

The news is hardly a surprise, as Vrabel was New England’s top target all along. While Vrabel drew interest from multiple teams, the assumption was that the Patriots fired former head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season because they were going to bring in Vrabel. That turned out to be the case.

Vrabel played linebacker in New England for the bulk of his career and won three Super Bowls with the team. He has maintained a good relationship with the Kraft family and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2023.

Vrabel was unexpectedly fired by the Tennessee Titans last season. He went 54-45 across six seasons as the head coach in Tennessee, including a run to the AFC Championship in 2019. Had Robert Kraft known Vrabel would be available a year ago, it is possible the Patriots owner would not have committed to Mayo as the team’s next coach before moving on from Bill Belichick.

Vrabel now inherits a team with a promising young quarterback in Drake Maye and more than $100 million in salary cap space. The Patriots went 4-13 in their lone season under Mayo.