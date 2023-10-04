Jets will make 1 notable change to their offense

The New York Jets finally looked competent on offense in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and they are hoping they can keep that going by increasing the workload of one of their best skill players.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday that running back Breece Hall will no longer be playing limited snaps.

Robert Saleh says there is no pitch count with Breece Hall anymore: "We'd love to get him going" pic.twitter.com/8JWWYhKCPI — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 4, 2023

“There is no pitch count with him anymore. We’d love to get him going. At the same time, we’ve got a lot of guys we’d like to get the ball to,” Saleh said.

Hall tore his ACL in Week 7 last year, so he is almost a full year removed from suffering the injury. He was the front-runner for Rookie of the Year prior to going down and had established himself as an electric playmaker in both the running and passing games.

There have been signs in recent weeks of Hall returning to form. The former Iowa State star had 127 yards on just 10 carries against the Chiefs. He also caught 2 passes for 20 yards.

Hall has averaged a whopping 6.6 yards per carry. Cook, who has been splitting time with Hall, has averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and been completely ineffective.

Hall probably will not be a workhorse at any point this season, but giving him more touches should help take pressure off Zach Wilson. He is far and away the best back on the Jets’ roster.