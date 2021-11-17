Jets coach’s comment about Mike White comes back to bite him

New York Jets fans are no longer as high on Mike White as they were after the fourth-year quarterback’s first two NFL starts, and it would appear the same is true for the team. You wouldn’t have known that by listening to head coach Robert Saleh speak earlier in the week.

Saleh defended White against criticism after White’s poor performance against the Buffalo Bills. The coach noted how quickly the notoriously ruthless New York market turned on White.

Saleh on Mike White: "This market fascinates me in the sense that he was anointed as the next coming after one game and now everyone wants to throw him away. He deserves better than that." Adds that the Bills defense has made a lot of QBs look bad & he hasn't lost faith in White. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) November 15, 2021

You can’t blame Saleh for defending his quarterback, but actions speak louder than words. Unless White is dealing with some sort of mystery injury, the Jets tossed him aside just like the fans and media. They’re going with Joe Flacco against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, as they reportedly feel he will handle Brian Flores’ blitz packages better.

White completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a shocking win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. He then started out hot against the Indianapolis Colts the following week by going 7/11 for 95 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with a hand injury. It’s been all downhill since.

White threw four interceptions in last Sunday’s 45-17 loss to Buffalo. He was benched late after getting the wind knocked out of him, though performance may have been a factor.

We weren’t surprised to see the way Jets fans turned on White, but Saleh essentially did the same by giving White’s job to Flacco in Week 11.

Photo: New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) runs onto the field for warmups before his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, NJ