Joe Flacco to start for Jets against Dolphins

The New York Jets will be starting their third different quarterback of the season on Sunday. This time, it’s Joe Flacco getting the call.

Flacco will start against the Miami Dolphins, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports. Rookie Zach Wilson is still not 100 percent recovered from his knee injury, and the Jets feel Flacco will handle Miami’s blitzing defense better than Mike White.

https://mobile.twitter.com/RichCimini/status/1460986084918235140

Flacco played a handful of snaps in last week’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills after White had the wind knocked out of him. It’s possible White would have been benched for performance anyway, as he threw a whopping four interceptions. Fans were quick to turn on White after crowning him the week before.

Flacco started four games for the Jets last year. He’ll face a tough task against a Dolphins team that is riding high following a big upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.