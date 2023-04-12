Report: AFC team could pursue DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled to find a taker for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but one new suitor could emerge.

The New York Jets could make a run at Hopkins, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. The belief is that the Jets will do whatever they can to go “all-in” ahead of the likely acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and that could lead to a Hopkins trade.

Breer notes that the Jets were in on Odell Beckham, but simply balked at the $15 million asking price. Hopkins is on a similar contract for 2023, but the Jets may be pushed into making the move if they cannot find other options on the market.

A Hopkins trade has been complicated by multiple factors. One is the contract, and another is the asking price the Cardinals have been demanding. The latter will probably have to change for the Jets to really get interested, but if it does, this might be a situation to watch.