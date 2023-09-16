Jets make decision on Zach Wilson’s backup

The New York Jets have decided on who will be Zach Wilson’s understudy.

The Jets announced on Saturday that they have signed quarterback Tim Boyle to the active roster. Boyle had previously been on the practice squad and will now be serving as Wilson’s backup moving forward.

The 24-year-old Wilson has been thrust back into the starting role — likely for the rest of the season — after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles in the Jets’ season opener (video here).

As for Boyle, 28, he has been a backup for his entire four-year NFL career (with Green Bay, Detroit, and Chicago). In total, Boyle only has three career starts under his belt in the event that the Jets ever need his services.

But it helps for Boyle that he has familiarity with some key Jets figures. Now he will be relied upon as (another) break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option for the team.