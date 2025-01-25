Jets decide on their new general manager

The New York Jets have a new general manager to go with their new head coach.

The Jets are hiring Denver Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey as their new general manager, according to multiple reports. Mougey has scouted and worked on the front office for Denver since 2012.

A new GM in New York: Jets are hiring Broncos assistant G.M. Darren Mougey as their new general manager, per sources. Mougey has worked with three head coaches who reached the Super Bowl: Sean Payton, Gary Kubiak and John Fox. Mougey was a part of two Super Bowl teams, and the… pic.twitter.com/tjIFxdtCz2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2025

Mougey was a Broncos scout when the team won Super Bowl 50, and has continued to rise through the ranks of the front office. He has been Denver’s assistant general manager since 2022 under George Paton.

Mougey has no connection to new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was hired first earlier this week. However, both have ties to Broncos coach Sean Payton, who hired Glenn as a defensive backs coach with New Orleans and spent two years working with Mougey in Denver. That recommendation seems to have weighed heavily in the Jets’ search, along with the fact that Denver engineered a very quick turnaround in 2024 with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Mougey would have had a hand in that.

With their new front office and head coach in place, the Jets can get to work on a big offseason. One major piece of business will be to sort out the future of Aaron Rodgers, which remains up in the air.