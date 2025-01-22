Jets have hired a new head coach

The New York Jets have landed their new head coach.

The Jets are hiring Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Glenn had been viewed as the favorite for the job.

The Jets had favored Glenn during their search, and reports indicated that a deal was likely. The team had hosted him for a second interview on Tuesday and had hoped to reach a deal with him before he had the chance to leave the facility, though that ultimately did not happen. It proved to be a temporary setback, as the two sides have an agreement one day later.

Glenn, 52, has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021. He was hugely popular with his players and led a defense that ranked 7th in points allowed and 20th in yards this season. He was originally drafted by the Jets as well and played for the team from 1994-2001, so this is a sort of homecoming for him.

The Lions will now need two new coordinators for 2025, having lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to a head coaching job as well.