Geno Smith offers update on Seahawks contract talks

The Seattle Seahawks are eager to keep quarterback Geno Smith, and it sounds like things are progressing in that direction.

Smith provided an update on contract talks between himself and the Seahawks on Friday, and he sounded very encouraged by how talks are going.

"It's looking very good. We think we can get some things done."@Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith discussed his 2022 season and his future in Seattle.#ProBowlGames | #Seahawks | #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/eSmlaKdLf2 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 3, 2023

“We’ve had talks. We’re in the process of getting all that settled right now,” Smith told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s looking very good. We think we can get some things done.”

Smith’s journeyman career was revived in Seattle, where the Seahawks were adamant that he would succeed as a starting quarterback. He proved them right by throwing 30 touchdown passes, leading the team to the playoffs, and being named to the Pro Bowl. No wonder he has made his desire to stay in Seattle very clear.

The Seahawks run the risk of being outbid if Smith hits the open market. However, as long as both sides are eager to make a deal, the most likely outcome is a return to Seattle.