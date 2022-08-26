 Skip to main content
Friday, August 26, 2022

Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request

August 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Denzel Mims at a press conference

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears receiver Denzel Mims speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish.

Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.

The Jets selected Mims with the 59th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They were obviously high on the former Baylor star then, but they seemed to sour on him pretty quickly. Mims was drafted by New York’s previous coaching regime under Adam Gase.

Mims has 31 catches for 490 yards in two seasons with the Jets. He had just eight receptions last season.

