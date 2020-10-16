Jets DC Gregg Williams appears to take swipe at team’s offense

The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football both offensively and defensively this season, and Gregg Williams wants to remind everyone that those two things can be related.

Williams, who is New York’s defensive coordinator, was asked by a reporter on Friday about the Jets allowing 32.2 points per game, which is second-worst in the NFL behind only the Dallas Cowboys. One of the first things he said is that “a lot of it is not all defensively.” When asked what he meant by that, Williams chose not to elaborate.

Gregg Williams on Jets D allowing 32.2 ppg: “It’s not a very good number. A lot of it is not all defensively.” What is he referring to? “Yeah. You’d have to figure it out.”#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/ueWGZ3MczI — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 16, 2020

What Williams almost certainly meant is that the Jets’ offense is consistently putting its defense in bad spots. New York has scored just 15.0 points per game, which ranks dead last in the NFL. Their 279.4 yards per game is 31st in the league. Williams also mentioned field possession. It’s almost impossible for a defense to consistently stop opponents if the offense is going three-and-out.

Williams has a reputation for coaching defenses to be physical, and that once again resulted in significant backlash recently. It would be hard for him to argue that he has done a good job this season, but head coach Adam Gase arguably has been worse with the Jets’ offense. It would not be a surprise if both coaches are fired before the end of the year.