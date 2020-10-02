Steve Smith rips Gregg Williams over late hits on Brett Rypien

The New York Jets committed six personal fouls in Thursday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos, which has led to another round of criticism for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. As far as Steve Smith is concerned, that criticism is more than deserved.

Smith unloaded on Williams during NFL Network’s postgame coverage, saying the longtime coach has always encouraged players to throw cheap shots and hit opponents after the whistle. The receiving legend was responding to former All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas blaming the Broncos’ offensive line for not protecting quarterback Brett Rypien.

Steve Smith goes in on Gregg Williams and isn't buying what Joe is selling pic.twitter.com/JLCIfF7I5A — Stu Motown #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 2, 2020

“Wherever he goes, the nonsense follows,” Smith said. “That’s how he runs his defense and that’s how he does it. … That’s what Gregg Williams has always done. That’s who he is, and that’s what he preaches. Until something else changes, I see it for what it is.”

Williams was the defensive coordinator with the Browns when Thomas was with the team. Of course, Williams’ unflattering reputation was established way before that. He was at the center of the Bountygate scandal with the New Orleans Saints several years ago, and some disturbing audio clips appeared to show him urging defensive players to injure opponents.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio was seen instructing his players to not shake hands with the Jets following Thursday night’s game. While he said it was to avoid confrontation, he was clearly upset about some late hits on Rypien.