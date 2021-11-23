Report: Jets hired specific coach to help Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been sidelined for a month now while he recovers from a knee injury, but the rookie has been working on more than just rehabbing that ailment.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on Sunday that the New York Jets felt Wilson’s fundamentals had been “falling apart” prior to his injury. In hopes of remedying that, they hired Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, John Beck, as a full-time member of their staff.

“He’s been staying after practice working with the receivers getting ready for his return next week, they hope, at Houston. They also brought in John Beck, (Wilson’s) personal quarterback trainer to be a full-time coach on their staff two weeks ago,” Mortensen said. “That suggests that, fundamentally, Zach Wilson was falling apart and they’re trying to get him grounded back in those fundamentals.”

Wilson has thrown nine interceptions in just five-plus games this season. Backup Mike White looked like an immediate improvement over Wilson after the first-round pick got hurt, but Wilson handled the situation with class.

Growing pains are expected for any rookie quarterback, and Wilson has had quite a few of them. The Jets are hoping having his personal QB on their staff will help. Wilson appears to be on track to face the Houston Texans on Sunday.