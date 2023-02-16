Jets reportedly may set ambitious backup plan in QB search

Much has been made of the New York Jets’ plans to target Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback solution this offseason. If they cannot land Rodgers, their backup plan is hardly any less ambitious.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” Wednesday, Peter King of NBC Sports suggested that the Jets would likely check in on the availability of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson if they fail to get Rodgers.

“We all think that the No. 1 step would be Aaron Rodgers. If that doesn’t work, could the No. 2 step be Lamar Jackson?” King told Eisen. “I think the Jets are going to have a very tough decision on their hands, and I think they will go after Rodgers if he does play, and if they don’t get him, I think they will at least put their sniffers out and seriously consider Lamar Jackson.”

If Rodgers decides to leave Green Bay, he would potentially be easier to acquire than Jackson would be. Many things have to happen before the Ravens even think of entertaining a Jackson trade, but even if it gets to that point, the cost in picks sounds like it would be enormous.

What is clear is that the Jets are aiming high for a quarterback solution. If they fail to land a star, it does not sound like it will be for lack of trying.