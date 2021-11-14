Crazy stat shows how awful Jets defense has been this season

The New York Jets might as well be playing in East Rutherfor because there is no absolutely D there right now.

The Jets fell to 2-7 with a lopsided 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They gave up 489 yards of total offense and forced just one punt all game.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared an absurd stat after the game. He tweeted that the Jets have now allowed 175 points over their last four games. That is the second-most points given up by any team in a four-game stretch since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Only the 2004 Tennessee Titans were marginally worse, allowing 177 points in a four-game run of their own.

The Jets entered play on Sunday giving up 417.1 yards and 32.9 points per game, both the worst totals in the NFL. Those numbers will balloon even further after the loss to Buffalo. Several weeks ago, Jets players were upset about an opponent running up the score on them. But it turns out that it is not very hard at all to put up points in bunches against this team.

