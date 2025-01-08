Jets to interview notable Lions executive for GM job

The Detroit Lions may lose both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason, The New York Jets are now targeting their front office as well.

Anthony Rothman of 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit reported Wednesday that Lions special assistant Chris Spielman will interview for the Jets’ general manager job. A former star linebacker at Ohio State and in the NFL, he has worked for the Lions since December 2020.

Another candidate for the Jets’ GM job: https://t.co/xbBGjSe1zg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2025

Spielman is a bit of an off-the-radar choice, as he has never appeared to have any real executive ambitions beyond his current gig. He has been credited as an important part of the culture change in Detroit, as he was a big part of the group that chose to hire GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. He has never worked as a top executive before at any level of football.

The Lions are used to the prospect of their personnel getting raided by other teams. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is one of the hottest names on the coaching market, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is not far behind. Given their success, it is not a huge shock that their front office is being eyed as well.