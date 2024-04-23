Could Jets move on from Aaron Rodgers sooner than expected?

Aaron Rodgers has indicated that he would like to play several more years for the New York Jets, but he may not be invited back if the 2024 season does not go well.

The Jets finally traded Zach Wilson on Monday, which means they do not have a potential quarterback of the future on their roster. While they have plenty of time to find one if Rodgers remains on the team for three or more seasons, things could get interesting if New York struggles.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote on Monday that the Jets “could be looking at an organizational reset” if the 2024 season does not go well for them.

Rodgers is a two-time NFL MVP. The Jets have a solid roster, so many assume they will automatically be a playoff contender if Rodgers can remain healthy. However, we have still yet to see what their offense will look like with Rodgers under center, as the star quarterback played just a handful of snaps last season before tearing his Achilles.

Rodgers seems fully confident his Achilles injury will not be an issue going forward, which is why he is looking to play several more seasons. The fact that he turned 40 in December cannot be ignored, though. His contract also is not guaranteed beyond 2024.

It seems like the Jets are willing to go all-in for Rodgers, at least for the upcoming season. But if Rodgers does not play at an elite level and the Jets miss the playoffs, a rebuild might make more sense a year from now.