Report: Aaron Rodgers could influence Jets to draft 1 player

The New York Jets may be preparing to take draft advice from Aaron Rodgers, at least according to one new report.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Jets are viewed as a potential landing spot for tight end Brock Bowers. Fowler suggested the Jets might take a long-term view, but if Rodgers pushes them to draft a tight end, they may go all-in and select Bowers.

“A lot depends on the Jets because they’ve got Aaron Rodgers, they are all in for 2024,” Fowler said, via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report. “So, if they’re doing the long play they might take an offensive tackle or something that’s not as sexy and play for the long future but they’re all in now so if Rodgers wants a tight end, he might get his guy.”

Tyler Conklin was the Jets’ top receiving tight end in 2023 and remains on the roster. Bowers, however, might be viewed as an upgrade, especially if the Jets are determined to go all-in for 2024, which appears to be the case.

Rodgers has certainly influenced a number of player acquisitions since joining the Jets last year. Several of them simply did not work out. One could argue things may have been different had Rodgers not gotten hurt in Week 1, but the Jets might proceed with caution when it comes to their quarterback’s roster advice.