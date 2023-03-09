Report: AFC team believes they are on verge of landing Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets were given permission this week to make their pitch to Aaron Rodgers, and it sounds like they are thrilled with how the discussions went.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that Jets owner Woody Johnson and the team’s brass are optimistic that they are on the verge of landing Rodgers. A trade with the Green Bay Packers would still need to be agreed upon, but the belief is Rodgers wants to play for New York.

While optimism existed before the California meeting, Woody Johnson felt it was important to meet in person, sources said. Johnson left the meeting excited and satisfied about the potential match. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2023

Russini added that the Jets already had discussions with the Packers about potential compensation before they met with Rodgers. The two sides will continue to work toward a deal.

Rodgers is owed just shy of $60 million guaranteed next season, which may be why Green Bay has reportedly attached a modest asking price to the four-time NFL MVP. Rodgers has also indicated in the past that he would be willing to restructure his contract.

Rodgers has yet to confirm that he plans to play next season, but he seemed to hint recently that he has ruled out returning to the Packers. Now that the Jets missed out on Derek Carr, they are probably even more desperate to land Rodgers.