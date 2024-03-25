Jets owner shares team’s surprising plan for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have not found a trade partner for Zach Wilson, and team owner Woody Johnson says there is no guarantee the two sides will part ways this offseason.

Johnson was asked by a reporter on Monday if he is optimistic that the Jets will be able to trade Wilson at some point in the coming months. The 76-year-old said he feels badly about the way things have gone for Wilson and that he believes the former BYU star just needs time to sit and learn behind a veteran. When asked if that could happen in New York, Johnson did not rule out the possibility.

According to Johnson, the Jets plan to keep Wilson if they cannot trade him.

“If we don’t trade him, we’re gonna keep him, so it’s possible that he could do it here,” Johnson said. “From his standpoint, it’s probably better if he changes places and gets to a new place and can wipe the slate clean in that way.”

"He's got the skill. He can do everything. There's a reason we drafted him at No. 2 overall." Woody Johnson talks about Zach Wilson and his future with the Jets: pic.twitter.com/FJ4X6tabDg — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 25, 2024

Johnson added that he views Wilson as a “valuable asset.” While he said he does not want to speculate about the future, the Jets owner reiterated that the team is “just not gonna release (Wilson).”

In all likelihood, that is Johnson’s way of trying to preserve any trade value that Wilson might have left. If Johnson openly admitted that the Jets are prepared to cut Wilson, interested teams would know there is no need to give up even a late-round draft pick for the former No. 2 overall pick.

The trade market for Wilson has seemed nonexistent to this point. Given some of the issues he had with the Jets last season, it is safe to assume he does not want to return in 2024. Wilson will probably ask to be cut if the Jets can’t trade him, and it would be a surprise if they refuse.