Jets players had awesome theme for road trip to Minnesota

The New York Jets arrived in style to their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Quarterback Mike White and several of his Jets teammates wore “Mighty Ducks”-themed attire on their bus ride from the hotel to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bet you didn't expect to see Mike White and crew wearing Mighty Ducks jerseys today pic.twitter.com/4cRVNIdOwc — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 4, 2022

The original “Mighty Ducks” movie was based in Minneapolis, Minn., which is why the Jets went with that theme. They, like many others, are obviously big fans of the film.

The “Mighty Ducks” swag did not bring the Jets much luck — at least in the first half. They got off to a slow start and went into the locker room trailing 20-6.