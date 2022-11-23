 Skip to main content
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson

November 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Zach Wilson on the practice field

May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much-needed.

Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”

Wide receiver Corey Davis expressed confidence in Wilson going forward, calling him a “leader” that would be needed going forward.

Wilson’s speech seems like a degree of damage control. His lack of accountability after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots was widely criticized, and seemed to rub some of his teammates the wrong way.

Getting Wilson out of the spotlight for a while can only help. He will have some work to do to regain the confidence of his teammates, but he seems to be working on it.

New York JetsZach Wilson
