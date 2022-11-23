Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much-needed.

Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”

D.J. Reed tells me that Zach Wilson did speak to the team today. Declined to get into specifics, but called it a “heartfelt” message. Said it was “something that had to happen.” Wilson told the team his goal is to win his job back. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 23, 2022

Wide receiver Corey Davis expressed confidence in Wilson going forward, calling him a “leader” that would be needed going forward.

Corey Davis said he’s “glad” that Zach Wilson addressed the team after what happened Sunday. “It shows who he is, his character. He’s a leader and we’re going to need him moving forward.” #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 23, 2022

Wilson’s speech seems like a degree of damage control. His lack of accountability after Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots was widely criticized, and seemed to rub some of his teammates the wrong way.

Getting Wilson out of the spotlight for a while can only help. He will have some work to do to regain the confidence of his teammates, but he seems to be working on it.