Jets punter goes viral for his epic ‘Dad Triumph’

New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead proved he has elite hang time in more ways than just his punting.

Morstead posted a video to X on Tuesday that showed him winning a game at what looked like an arcade. The game was called “Hang Time” and it requires competitors to hang from a pull-up bar for as long as possible. If Morstead could hang for 2:15 before letting go, he would win $100 in arcade tokens for his family.

Spoiler alert: Morstead beat the challenge. But the best part was seeing his children run up to hug him after his feat of strength.

Please witness a great dad triumph from this weekend off. The stakes were high. $100 in free tokens for breaking the record of 2:15. Also the pole was greased like it was MardiGras in the quarter. All those years of pull-ups finally paid off. The hugs of excitement from my kids… pic.twitter.com/l48dE39dcl — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) September 5, 2023

That was very cool, and it showed that punters can have some elite strength in addition to their kicking ability.

“All those years of pull-ups finally paid off,” Morstead wrote in his post on X.

The Jets punter called his accomplishment a “great dad triumph.”

What could be better than winning a competition like that in front of your young kids?