Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Jets punter goes viral for his epic ‘Dad Triumph’

September 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Thomas Morstead hangs from a bar

New York Jets punter Thomas Morstead proved he has elite hang time in more ways than just his punting.

Morstead posted a video to X on Tuesday that showed him winning a game at what looked like an arcade. The game was called “Hang Time” and it requires competitors to hang from a pull-up bar for as long as possible. If Morstead could hang for 2:15 before letting go, he would win $100 in arcade tokens for his family.

Spoiler alert: Morstead beat the challenge. But the best part was seeing his children run up to hug him after his feat of strength.

That was very cool, and it showed that punters can have some elite strength in addition to their kicking ability.

“All those years of pull-ups finally paid off,” Morstead wrote in his post on X.

The Jets punter called his accomplishment a “great dad triumph.”

What could be better than winning a competition like that in front of your young kids?

