Report: Derek Carr receiving interest from more teams

The competition to sign Derek Carr might be more than a 2-team race.

Carr is a free agent and has visited with both the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. In addition to those teams, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that three other teams have shown interest in the veteran quarterback.

“I was told that three other teams have recently called and connected with Carr … there are some others in the mix. The interest in Carr remains high,” Fowler said.

Carr actually visited with the Saints before he was released by the Raiders. His visit with the Jets came on Monday. The New York club made a lofty sales pitch to him.

Are three other teams that interested in adding Carr? Or were they just doing some due diligence with the quarterback? At this point, it could just be a matter of Carr’s representatives trying to build as strong of a market as possible for the quarterback. Maybe the veteran just needs some time to make a decision as well.

Carr passed for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with the Raiders last season. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback led the Raiders to two playoff appearances in eight seasons.